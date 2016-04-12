UPDATE 3-Alibaba buys control of Lazada in $1 bln bet on SE Asia ecommerce

* SE Asia markets fragmented, pose logistical challenges
* Singapore-based Lazada founded by Rocket in 2012
* Britain's Tesco selling its 8.6 percent stake
By Paul Carsten and Rama Venkat Raman
BEIJING/BENGALURU, April 12 Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd has agreed to buy a controlling stake in
Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada Group for about $1
billion, its biggest deal overseas, as the Chinese ecommerce
giant seeks fertile new turf while growth slows at home.
Lazada, founded by Germany's Rocket Internet in
2012, is headquartered in Singapore and also operates in
Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. That
affords Alibaba a chance to tap the region's growth potential,
but the market is also competitive and fragmented, with only a
tiny fraction of total retail sales currently conducted online.
"Southeast Asia has a lot of overlap with China in terms of
consumer habits, intra-regional trade and tastes," said Duncan
Clark, chairman of investment advisory firm BDA China and author
of a book on Alibaba.
"Rocket in this case has managed to create a successful,
multi-market player in a region which needs scale and breadth to
be viable. This has obvious appeal to Alibaba."
Lazada saw revenue jump 81 percent to $190.0 million in the
first nine months of 2015, while active customers more than
tripled to 7.3 million. However, its adjusted loss before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation more than doubled
to $212.9 million. Rocket reports 2015 figures on Thursday.
Under the deal announced on Tuesday - Alibaba's biggest
overseas investment so far, according to Thomson Reuters data -
the firm will buy about $500 million of newly issued Lazada
shares. The rest will be bought from current shareholders.
These include Britain's biggest supermarket operator, Tesco
Plc, which said it would sell an 8.6 percent stake for
$129 million, valuing Lazada at $1.5 billion. Rocket and Swedish
investor Kinnevik will also sell shares.
Neither Alibaba nor Lazada specified the size of the stake
purchased, but the sales imply a two-thirds holding.
Alibaba also has the option, 12-18 months after the deal
closes, to buy remaining stakes from Lazada shareholders.
TOUGH, HOME AND AWAY
China is getting tougher for Alibaba. In the last three
months of 2015, the total value of goods transacted on the
company's e-commerce sites rose by its slowest annual rate in
more than three years.
The company has been hit by a barrage of issues, including
China's worst economic growth in a quarter of a century, an
effort to clean up prevalent fakes on Alibaba's platforms, and
tough competition from smaller rival JD.com Inc, analysts
have said.
Rocket Internet is known for funding and ultimately selling
start-ups that follow the model of successful existing
businesses. When Lazada first emerged, it was pegged as a
Southeast Asian version of Amazon.com Inc.
The sale is welcome news for Rocket, which has seen its
stock sag since it listed in October 2014 on investor concern
that all its leading start-ups are still making heavy losses.
The stock was up 4.9 percent at 1144 GMT.
"We had always had concerns that Lazada could fall victim to
intense competition from Alibaba, yet here we have an example of
an internet giant buying out the smaller competitor at a
substantial valuation," said Berenberg analyst Sarah Simon.
"Fears that Rocket Internet cannot build credible businesses
should thus be appeased."
Lazada works with third-party players and develops its own
logistics to improve goods delivery to customers' doors. In
December, the company said it planned to double its number of
warehouses from 10 to 20 over the next few years to keep up with
a surge in e-commerce from customers outside big cities.
The deal isn't Alibaba's first investment in Southeast Asia.
The Chinese company also has a stake in logistics firm Singapore
Post Ltd.
The e-commerce market for business-to-consumer sales across
all of Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam
and Thailand was just $10.5 billion in 2015, or 1.5 percent of
retail volume, according to consultancy firm Frost & Sullivan.
By comparison, it accounts for 12 percent of retail in
China, and 8 percent in the United States.
Lazada chief executive Max Bittner said Southeast Asia "is
highly fragmented and diverse with significant barriers to
entry".
Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited acted as exclusive
financial adviser to Alibaba on the transaction, while Goldman
Sachs (Asia) LLC was exclusive financial adviser to Lazada.
