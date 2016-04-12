Tesco to sell stake in online retail Lazada to Alibaba for $129 mln

BRIEF-Big 5 Sporting Goods Q4 same store sales rose 3.1 pct
* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year sales results and updates earnings guidance
LONDON, April 12 Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket operator, said on Tuesday it has agreed the sale of an 8.6 percent stake in southeast Asian online retailer Lazada to Alibaba Group for $129 million.
Tesco has been focused on reviving its main grocery business in Britain over the last two years and started selling off non-core units including the company's South Korean business last year.
Tesco will retain an 8.3 stake in Lazada after the deal announced on Tuesday completes. It said the proceeds of the sale would be used for general working capital purposes. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
DETROIT, Jan 17 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp on Tuesday reported a slight drop in quarterly net income as higher costs offset increased revenue.
Jan 17 The California Department of Conservation's Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources said on Tuesday it would conduct two public meetings on pressure limits for Southern California Gas' Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility.