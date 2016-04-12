版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 12日 星期二 14:22 BJT

Tesco to sell stake in online retail Lazada to Alibaba for $129 mln

LONDON, April 12 Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket operator, said on Tuesday it has agreed the sale of an 8.6 percent stake in southeast Asian online retailer Lazada to Alibaba Group for $129 million.

Tesco has been focused on reviving its main grocery business in Britain over the last two years and started selling off non-core units including the company's South Korean business last year.

Tesco will retain an 8.3 stake in Lazada after the deal announced on Tuesday completes. It said the proceeds of the sale would be used for general working capital purposes. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

