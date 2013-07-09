ITV's Norman appointed chairman of Lazard London

LONDON, July 9 Archie Norman, chairman of UK
broadcaster ITV, has been appointed chairman of Lazard
London, the investment bank said on Tuesday.
A senior figure in British business, Norman has previously
been chief executive of supermarket chain Asda and also served
as a member of parliament for eight years and was chief
executive of the Conservative Party.
Norman has been a senior advisor to Lazard since 2003.
"Our clients will benefit from his experience and
relationships, as will our London team and the entire Lazard
global network," said Kenneth Jacobs, chairman and chief
executive officer of Lazard.