UPDATE 1-ITV's Archie Norman appointed chairman of Lazard London

LONDON, July 9 Archie Norman, chairman of
British broadcaster ITV and the man dubbed "turnaround
king" during his time at the helm of retailer Asda, has been
appointed chairman of Lazard London, the investment bank said on
Tuesday.
Norman joins a roster of high profile advisers that include
former British government minister Peter Mandelson and former
prime minister of Australia, Paul Keating.
A senior adviser to Lazard since 2003, he was chief
executive of supermarket chain Asda and stayed on as chairman
after the business was sold to Wal-Mart in 1996.
He became chairman of ITV in 2010 and has been a member of
parliament and chief executive of the Conservative Party.
"Our clients will benefit from his experience and
relationships, as will our London team and the entire Lazard
global network," said Kenneth Jacobs, chairman and chief
executive officer of Lazard.
Lazard ranked No. 8 globally in mergers and acquisitions in
the first half of 2013 year, advising on 110 deals worth $98
billion, Thomson Reuters data shows. The bank also advises
clients, including governments, on restructurings, raising
capital and corporate finance.
The role of chairman of Lazard's London arm has been vacant
since Marcus Agius stepped down in 2006 to become chairman of
British bank Barclays.