UPDATE 1-ITV's Archie Norman appointed chairman of Lazard London

LONDON, July 9 Archie Norman, chairman of British broadcaster ITV and the man dubbed "turnaround king" during his time at the helm of retailer Asda, has been appointed chairman of Lazard London, the investment bank said on Tuesday.

Norman joins a roster of high profile advisers that include former British government minister Peter Mandelson and former prime minister of Australia, Paul Keating.

A senior adviser to Lazard since 2003, he was chief executive of supermarket chain Asda and stayed on as chairman after the business was sold to Wal-Mart in 1996.

He became chairman of ITV in 2010 and has been a member of parliament and chief executive of the Conservative Party.

"Our clients will benefit from his experience and relationships, as will our London team and the entire Lazard global network," said Kenneth Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of Lazard.

Lazard ranked No. 8 globally in mergers and acquisitions in the first half of 2013 year, advising on 110 deals worth $98 billion, Thomson Reuters data shows. The bank also advises clients, including governments, on restructurings, raising capital and corporate finance.

The role of chairman of Lazard's London arm has been vacant since Marcus Agius stepped down in 2006 to become chairman of British bank Barclays.