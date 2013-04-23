Lazard hires Credit Suisse banker as co-head for Germany

BRIEF-PNC Financial Services sees Q2 net interest income up low-single digits compared to Q1
* Sees Q2 net interest income up low-single digits compared to Q1 2017
FRANKFURT, April 23 Lazard has poached Credit Suisse's head of investment banking in Germany to become co-head of its own business in the country.
"I will start in (the) autumn as co-head together with Eric Fellhauer," Ken Oliver Fritz said on Monday.
Fritz had been with Credit Suisse for almost 14 years, joining from Deutsche Bank, where he had worked under Ernst Fassbender, who is retiring as Lazard's Germany Chairman at the end of this year.
Fritz will fill the gap left by the departure of Alexander Doll, who now works as co-head for Barclays in Germany.
* Instagram - over 200 million people now use Instagram Stories Source text : http://bit.ly/2o9CRMx Further company coverage:
April 13 Wells Fargo & Co posted flat quarterly earnings on Thursday and warned its costs would remain elevated as the fallout from a sales practices scandal continues to impact the third-largest U.S. bank.