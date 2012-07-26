CORRECTED-Lazard 2nd-quarter profit drops 50 percent

(Corrects to say capital markets business instead of stock and
bond underwriting)
July 26 Lazard Ltd reported a 50 percent
decline in second-quarter profit on Thursday due to high
compensation costs and lower fees from its capital markets and
restructuring businesses.
The New York-based investment bank reported earnings of
$30.8 million, or 24 cents per share, down from $62 million, or
48 cents per share, a year earlier.
Lazard has launched a new cost-cutting program to reach an
operating margin of 25 percent by 2014, Chief Financial Officer
Matthieu Bucaille said in a statement.
(Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)