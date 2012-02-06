UPDATE 1-Lazard Q4 misses; raises dividend

BRIEF-Stone Energy Corp says bankruptcy court entered an order confirming reorganization plan
* On February 15, 2017, bankruptcy court entered an order, confirming reorganization plan -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 adj EPS $0.01 vs est $0.37
* Oper rev down 23 pct
* Ups div 25 pct to $0.20 per share
Feb 6 Lazard Ltd posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit hurt by a fall in fees at its financial advisory segment, but the investment bank increased its quarterly dividend.
For the fourth quarter, the company posted an adjusted net income of $1 million, or 1 cent per share, compared with 104 million, or 76 cents per share, a year ago.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 37 cents per share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating revenue fell 23 percent to $469 million, from the previous year.
"The financial markets were difficult in 2011, and Lazard had a challenging fourth quarter...we experienced a decline in financial advisory revenue and a slowdown in asset management, primarily caused by lower performance fees," Chief Execuitve Kenneth Jacobs said.
Financial advisory fees fell 26 percent to $260 million, from a year ago.
The company, however, increased its quarterly dividend by 25 percent to 20 cents per share.
Shares of the New York-based company closed at $28.89 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Starting today, people in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina can see fact check tagged articles in expanded story box on news.google.com and in google news & weather apps
Feb 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has acquired online outdoor clothing and gear retailer Moosejaw for $51 million in an all-cash deal, the company said on Wednesday, as it works to boost its competitive standing in U.S. e-commerce.