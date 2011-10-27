CORRECTED - UPDATE 1-Lazard Q3 profit falls 2 percent

(Corrects headline to show GAAP earnings fell 2 percent.)

Oct 27 Lazard Ltd's (LAZ.N) third-quarter net income fell 2 percent from a year earlier as the company's assets under management declined from the year-earlier period and this year's second quarter.

Net income fell 2 percent to $62.7 million, or 49 cents a share, from $64.0 million, or 51 cents a share a year earlier. Excluding a pretax gain of $18.2 million related to repurchasing debt, New York-based Lazard said it earned $52.9 million, or 39 cents a share, in the quarter. (Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Derek Caney and Maureen Bavdek)