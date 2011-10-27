CORRECTED - UPDATE 1-Lazard Q3 profit falls 2 percent

(Corrects headline to show GAAP earnings fell 2 percent.)
Oct 27 Lazard Ltd's (LAZ.N) third-quarter net
income fell 2 percent from a year earlier as the company's
assets under management declined from the year-earlier period
and this year's second quarter.
Net income fell 2 percent to $62.7 million, or 49 cents a
share, from $64.0 million, or 51 cents a share a year earlier.
Excluding a pretax gain of $18.2 million related to
repurchasing debt, New York-based Lazard said it earned $52.9
million, or 39 cents a share, in the quarter.
