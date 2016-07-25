版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一 19:19 BJT

MOVES-Lazard appoints Christopher Mulshine managing director

July 25 Financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard Ltd appointed Christopher Mulshine managing director in its private capital advisory group, effective immediately.

Mulshine, based in New York, joins from Credit Suisse Securities, where was the head of capital services for the Americas. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐