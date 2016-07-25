MOVES-Lazard appoints Christopher Mulshine managing director

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
July 25 Financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard Ltd appointed Christopher Mulshine managing director in its private capital advisory group, effective immediately.
Mulshine, based in New York, joins from Credit Suisse Securities, where was the head of capital services for the Americas. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.