MOVES-Lazard names Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as senior adviser

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 21 Investment bank and asset manager Lazard Ltd said Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has joined the firm as a senior adviser, with a focus on sovereign advisory.
Okonjo-Iweala was the Minister of Finance of Nigeria from 2011 to May 2015, prior to which she was a managing director at the World Bank Group for four years. (Reporting by Sangameswaran.S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.