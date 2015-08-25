MOVES-Lazard Middle Market hires consumer retail banker Pund

Aug 25 Boutique investment bank Lazard Ltd
subsidiary Lazard Middle Market has hired investment
banker Nathan Pund from D.A. Davidson to help lead its consumer
and retail group, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
Pund, who started earlier this month as a managing director
in Charlotte, North Carolina, will continue to focus on the
active lifestyle sector, in which he has advised on more than 40
transactions.
"Nate has built a national reputation over nearly two
decades as a top financial adviser in the active lifestyle,
outdoor and tactical sectors," said David Solomon, CEO of Lazard
Middle Market.
Pund was co-founding partner and managing director of Silver
Steep Partners, a boutique investment bank focused on the active
outdoor industry. When the firm was sold to D.A. Davidson in
2010, Pund served as managing director and group head of
investment banking, active lifestyle group. Prior banking roles
include positions at RBC Capital Markets and Prudential
Securities.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Dan Grebler)