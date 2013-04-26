UPDATE 2-Lazard profit falls 40 pct as bank closes fewer big deals

* First-quarter adj EPS $0.28 vs est $0.31
* Financial advisory revenue drops as fewer large deals
close
* Management expands cost cuts, raises dividend
* Shares rise more than 1 percent
By Lauren Tara LaCapra and Tanya Agrawal
April 26 Lazard Ltd reported a 40
percent drop in first-quarter profit, missing analysts'
expectations, as the investment bank's revenue suffered from a
lack of big-ticket deals.
Lazard lost significant market share even in a tough first
quarter across Wall Street, Thomson Reuters data show, as it
advised on a large number of smaller deals that closed in that
period.
Lazard announced additional cost-cutting, an issue it has
been working on for some time and one that activist shareholder
Nelson Peltz raised in a presentation last year after building a
5 percent stake in the bank.
Lazard Chief Executive Ken Jacobs said many of the bank's
small and mid-sized clients rushed to close their sales in the
fourth quarter, before tax rates were due to rise at the
beginning of 2013. As a result, fewer deals moved into the first
quarter, which ate into revenue.
And some of the bigger deals Lazard is advising on - such as
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA's $20.1 billion deal to buy the
rest of Grupo Modelo SAB de CV - did not close in
the first quarter as expected.
"On the advisory side, it was a soft quarter," Jacobs said
in an interview.
Lazard shares rose 1.4 percent to $33.64 following its
earnings report. The bank said it would raise its quarterly
dividend by 25 percent, to 25 cents per share, starting next
month.
Morningstar analyst Michael Wong said shares likely rose on
the higher expense saving target outlined by management. "It's
the only thing that really looks all that hopeful in there," he
said. "It gives them a little additional buffer to be able to
hit their operating margin targets."
Lazard was not the only investment bank to post weaker
advisory revenue in the quarter. But Lazard's 37 percent drop
was steeper than its bigger peers. JPMorgan Chase & Co's
revenues from advising on fees fell 9 percent, Morgan Stanley's
dropped by nearly 20 percent, and Goldman Sachs Group
Inc's by less than 1 percent.
Lazard tends to rely on restructuring deals to bolster
revenue when merger activity slows down, but last quarter both
businesses suffered, with financial advisory revenue falling 39
percent to $168.5 million. Merger advisory revenue fell 37
percent to $120.8 million, and restructuring advisory revenue
fell 53 percent to $33.0 million.
The asset management business was a bright spot on the
earnings report, with revenue up 14 percent to $239.7 million,
but even with that increase overall operating revenue slid 17
percent to $413.7 million.
Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $15.4
million, or 12 cents per share, from $25.6 million, or 20 cents
per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, excluding charges related to a cost-
saving initiative, the company earned 28 cents per share.
Analysts were expecting profit of 31 cents per share on
revenue of $454.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Boutique investment bank Greenhill & Co Inc reported
higher advisory revenue last week, but missed analysts'
estimates as negative investment revenues weighed on its profit.
MORE COST CUTTING AHEAD
Lazard represented clients in 31 deals globally that closed
in the first quarter, making it the third-strongest bank by that
metric during the quarter, Thomson Reuters data show.
But Lazard's deals were much smaller, on average about $300
million compared with $1.4 billion for Goldman Sachs, for
example.
The average first-quarter completed deal size for the top 30
advisers was $1 billion. Lazard ranked eighth on that list,
which evaluates the size of transactions by adding the money
paid for the target company to the target's debt.
Because Lazard's deals were so much smaller, its market
share shrank to 5.5 percent, from 10.4 percent in the same
quarter a year ago.
As the bank faces revenue pressure, Lazard Chief Operating
Officer Alex Stern said the investment bank will cut another $10
million to $20 million from its expenses by reducing staff,
renegotiating service contracts and scaling back investments in
certain businesses.
Those cuts come in addition to a $125 million expense
savings program Lazard outlined last year that is expected to be
fully implemented by the end of the second quarter and to start
bolstering annual profits next year.
Lazard has so far spent $129 million implementing the
cost-cutting program, with $26 million of those expenses in the
first quarter. It will spend up to another $26 million in the
second quarter, Stern said.
The investment bank aims to get to an operating profit
margin of 21 or 22 percent this year, and 25 percent next year,
through the cost cuts. It wants to reduce compensation expenses
to a "mid-to-high" 50 percent range from a current level of 60
percent.
Executives said they are still on track for those targets.