UPDATE 3-Lazard profit jumps as asset management revenue rises

* Third-qtr adj profit $0.46/shr vs est $0.36 * Asset management revenue up 13 pct * Cost cuts completed, bank is selectively hiring By Lauren Tara LaCapra Oct 24 Investment bank and asset manager Lazard Ltd reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday, as stock-market gains boosted revenue in its asset management unit, and its cost-cutting program began to bear fruit. Lazard is on track to meet operating goals laid out last year, and is now investing some of its $160 million in annual savings back into business growth, Chief Executive Kenneth Jacobs said in an interview. Importantly, Jacobs said, the global economy appears to be on more solid footing, which bodes well for clients' willingness to invest or acquire other firms. With costs reduced, Lazard is well-positioned to grow profits as revenue improves, he said. "We still have a lot of operating leverage left in the business to the extent we see an improvement, particularly in Europe," Jacobs said. "For every dollar of revenue growth, that is a multiplier on our earnings." Lazard shares rose 3.4 percent to $38.96 following its earnings report. Traditionally, Lazard has been heavily reliant on its M&A advisory business. But with deal flows weak since the financial crisis, management has been trying to diversify revenue. Last year, management also outlined a program to reduce costs across staffing, service contracts and technology systems to boost profits. That plan was completed in June and no further cuts are expected, Jacobs said. With a brighter outlook, Lazard is now spending more to market its asset-management business and hiring bankers in "places where we think the fee pool is most attractive," Jacobs said on a conference call with analysts. "Compensation is not out of control on Wall Street at all at the moment - relative to previous periods of time," Jacobs said. Cutting compensation at Lazard has been difficult. While compensation is almost always the biggest expense for investment banks, Lazard has historically set aside more of its revenue for pay than rivals. The firm has also been saddled with deferred compensation awards from prior years that are coming due now. Starting last year, Lazard set out to grow newly awarded pay at a slower rate than revenue, to achieve a compensation ratio of 50 to 59 percent of operating revenue. In the third quarter, Lazard's compensation ratio was 60 percent. For the full year, the firm projects it will pay out 58.5 percent of operating revenue to employees in 2013, down from 59.4 last year and more than 60 percent in earlier years. The firm is also aiming to keep non-compensation costs in a range of 16 to 20 percent of operating revenue. In the third quarter, its noncompensation expense ratio was 19.7 percent. In terms of revenue, most of Lazard's gains last quarter came from asset management, which now accounts for more than half of its business. Asset-management revenue grew 13 percent, to $248.1 million from $220.3 million in the year-ago period. Stock-market gains boosted results, leading investors to give Lazard another $1.5 billion to manage. Overall, assets under management rose by 10 percent to $176 bilion, a record for the firm. The company's advisory revenue rose 6 percent to $233.8 million from $220 million a year ago, with increases in both restructuring and M&A and capital markets. Across the firm, Lazard's net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $60.3 million, or 45 cents per share from $33 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, the company earned 46 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected Lazard to report a commparable profit of 36 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. S&P Capital IQ analyst Kenneth Leon upgraded his rating on the shares to "strong buy" from "buy," predicting that the investment bank's cost controls will boost its operating profit margin to 24.2 percent next year from 21.5 percent in 2013 and 15.4 percent in 2012.