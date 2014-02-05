UPDATE 2-Lazard adjusted profit rises 35 pct as M&A activity picks up

Feb 5 Investment bank and asset manager Lazard
Ltd reported a better-than-expected 35 percent rise in
fourth-quarter profit as merger advisory revenue rose in a
recovering M&A market.
Lazard's financial advisory revenue increased 2 percent from
the same quarter last year to $315 million, driven by an 8
percent increase in M&A and other advisory fees.
"In financial advisory, we are poised to benefit from an
upturn in the M&A market," Lazard Chief Executive Kenneth Jacob
said on Wednesday.
Last year was the slowest for deal making since 2005,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Lazard's profit rose to $110 million, or 81 cents per share,
on an adjusted basis in the three months ended Dec. 31, from
$81.6 million, or 61 cents per share a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 61 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Lazard said fourth-quarter compensation costs fell to 56.1
percent of operating revenue from 59.6 percent in 2012, within
its goal of a "mid-to-high" 50 percent range.
While that ratio is still well above that of competitors
such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which paid out less than
40 percent of its net revenue to employees last year, it is down
from over 60 percent in recent years.
The merger advisory market has been tough since the
financial crisis, and has only recently begun to pick up.
Lazard has been diversifying its business to rely less on
merger advisory revenue by expanding its asset-management unit.
That business did well last quarter as a rise in stock
prices boosted fees. Asset-management revenue rose 20 percent
from the year-earlier quarter to $293.1 million.
Average assets under management rose to $174 billion in 2013
from $156 billion in 2012.
Lazard shares closed at $42.99 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Tuesday. The stock, which hit a 52-week high of
$48.70 on Jan. 15, has risen 9 percent since it reported
third-quarter results in October.