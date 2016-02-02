Lazard profit falls 28 pct

BRIEF-XG Technology says co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement
* XG Technology Inc- on January 13, 2017, co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement- sec filing
Feb 2 Financial advisory and asset manager Lazard Ltd reported a 28 percent decline in fourth-quarter profit as operating revenue fell.
The company's adjusted net profit fell to $122.9 million, or 92 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $172.4 million, or 1.29 cents per share, a year earlier.
Lazard's operating revenue fell 7.4 percent to $598.3 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* XG Technology Inc- on January 13, 2017, co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement- sec filing
* Teledyne Technologies Inc says on January 17, 2017, entered into a second amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement
* International Olympic Committee and Alibaba Group launch historic long-term partnership as Alibaba becomes worldwide olympic partner through 2028