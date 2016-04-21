Lazard quarterly profit jumps 19 pct

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling expects 2017 capital expenditures to be $40 mln
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
April 21 Lazard Ltd's quarterly profit rose 19 percent as the financial advisory firm and asset manager cut operating costs by more than a fifth.
Net income attributable to Lazard rose to $66.8 million, or 50 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from about $56 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* China Bak Battery - on January 16, board of directors of company approved a change in company's fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering