Lazard's quarterly profit falls 78.5 pct

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard Ltd's quarterly profit fell 78.5 percent from a year earlier, when the company had an income tax gain of $1.2 billion.
Net income attributable to Lazard fell to $80.4 million, or 61 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $374.1 million, or 2.82 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue fell 12 percent to $534.7 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production