Lazard's quarterly profit falls 78.5 pct

July 28 Financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard Ltd's quarterly profit fell 78.5 percent from a year earlier, when the company had an income tax gain of $1.2 billion.

Net income attributable to Lazard fell to $80.4 million, or 61 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $374.1 million, or 2.82 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue fell 12 percent to $534.7 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)