Lazard's profit tumbles 71.8 pct

Oct 27 Financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard Ltd's quarterly profit tumbled 71.8 percent as costs rose.

Net income attributable to Lazard fell to $112.54 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $398.52 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share fell to 85 cents from $2.99. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

