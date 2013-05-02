Lazard hires JPMorgan investment banker Slaughter

BRIEF-CGI Group signs new agreement with Bisnode
* Has signed a new agreement with bisnode to assume responsibility for managing company's technology services in Sweden Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 2 Lazard Ltd said on Thursday it hired former J.P. Morgan Chase & Co investment banker Larry Slaughter as a managing director and vice chairman of its investment banking business.
Slaughter was at JPMorgan for 26 years and had most recently been co-head of that bank's North American investment banking business.
He will start at Lazard on June 3.
* Inca One Gold Corp. Reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results and operational highlights
* Has received a $3.7 million follow-on order from a subcontractor to its lead customer for fox-xp test and burn-in system