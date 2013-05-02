版本:
Lazard hires JPMorgan investment banker Slaughter

NEW YORK May 2 Lazard Ltd said on Thursday it hired former J.P. Morgan Chase & Co investment banker Larry Slaughter as a managing director and vice chairman of its investment banking business.

Slaughter was at JPMorgan for 26 years and had most recently been co-head of that bank's North American investment banking business.

He will start at Lazard on June 3.

