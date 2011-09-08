Lazard hires former Greenhill founding partner

NEW YORK, Sept 8 Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N) hired Timothy M. George to join the bank's Financial Advisory business.

George was previously a founding partner of boutique investment bank Greenhill & Co (GHL.N) and a member of its management committee.

With more than 30 years experience in the investment banking industry, George has advised on major transactions in the consumer, food and beverage sectors.

Prior to joining Greenhill in 1997, he was a managing director and head of Morgan Stanley's Global Food, Beverage and Consumer Products Group.

George will start in his new role as managing director based in New York effective immediately. (Reporting by Nadia Damouni; Editing by Derek Caney)