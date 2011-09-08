Lazard hires former Greenhill founding partner

Three contractors killed in explosion at Louisiana paper mill
Feb 8 Packaging Corp of America said an explosion at its DeRidder, Louisiana, paper mill resulted in the death of three contract workers on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N) hired Timothy M. George to join the bank's Financial Advisory business.
George was previously a founding partner of boutique investment bank Greenhill & Co (GHL.N) and a member of its management committee.
With more than 30 years experience in the investment banking industry, George has advised on major transactions in the consumer, food and beverage sectors.
Prior to joining Greenhill in 1997, he was a managing director and head of Morgan Stanley's Global Food, Beverage and Consumer Products Group.
George will start in his new role as managing director based in New York effective immediately. (Reporting by Nadia Damouni; Editing by Derek Caney)
* The Dixie Group announces dixie Residential executive vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 The Brazilian government will send a bill to Congress proposing a fine on homebuyers who cancel the purchase of a property be limited to 10 percent of the value of the house, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.