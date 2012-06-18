Peltz's Trian builds 5.1 pct stake in Lazard

* Lazard says it welcomes Trian's investment
* Pelz firm endorses Lazard's strategic plan
* Lazard aims to raise dividends, profit by 2014
NEW YORK, June 18 Shares of Lazard Ltd
rose 5 percent on Monday after investment funds run by Nelson
Peltz and Edward Garden said they had accumulated a 5.1 percent
stake in the investment bank.
The investments overseen by Trian Fund Management L.P.,
which often wrestles with management of companies it considers
undervalued or poorly managed, were welcomed by New York-based
Lazard.
"Trian Partners are experienced and successful investors,
and we appreciate their confidence in Lazard's franchise and
strategy," Lazard said in a statement. A spokeswoman at the firm
declined to elaborate.
In a 38-page presentation posted on a website devoted to
Trian's new investment, the firm endorsed a strategic plan
Lazard unveiled on April 27.
Lazard management said by 2014 it would reduce debt, lift
profit margins to 25 percent from 16 percent last year, cut
compensation expense to 57 percent of revenue from 62 percent in
2011 and pay shareholders higher dividends.
Lazard specializes in merger and acquisition and
restructuring advice, a business that has suffered from a
drought of deals since the credit crisis of 2008. It also
oversees $157 billion of assets in mutual funds and other
vehicles, with a specialty in global equity funds.
Unlike larger competing banks Lazard does not have trading
operations that consume a lot of capital.
Lazard, which last week added former Citigroup chairman
Richard Parsons to its board, has $200 million of excess capital
that it can return to shareholders through share buybacks and
dividend hikes during 2013, Trian said.
Lazard stock is down 7.7 percent this year, but Trian
believes it can double its stock price if the strategic plan is
successfully executed.
Trian has met several times with Lazard's management to
discuss its "strategies to enhance shareholder value," Trian
said in a news release.