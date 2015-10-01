版本:
MOVES-Léopold Arminjon to manage Lazard's European alternative fund

Oct 1 Lazard Asset Management, the investment management unit of Lazard Ltd, said Léopold Arminjon will manage its newly launched European alternative fund.

Arminjon joined the company in June from Henderson Global Investors, where he was a lead portfolio manager. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)

