CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-La-Z-Boy Q1 profit beats Street

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say the company beat
estimates, not missed; Corrects Q1 adj EPS in bullets and
paragraph 3)
* Q1 adj EPS $0.07 vs est $0.06
* Q1 rev $280.1 mln vs est $278.8 mln
* Shares down 13 percent after the bell
Aug 23 Furniture maker and retailer La-Z-Boy Inc
posted a quarterly profit that beat estimates.
For the first quarter, the company earned $45.5 million, or
85 cents a share, compared with a loss of $216,000, or break
even earnings, a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 7 cents a share.
La-Z-Boy, known for its popular recliners, said revenue rose
6.4 percent to $280.1 million.
Analysts, on an average, had expected earnings of 6 cents a
share, on revenue of $278.8 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Monroe, Michigan-based La-Z-Boy were trading at
$6.64 after the bell. They had closed at $7.63 on Tuesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)