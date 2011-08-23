CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-La-Z-Boy Q1 profit beats Street

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say the company beat estimates, not missed; Corrects Q1 adj EPS in bullets and paragraph 3)

* Q1 adj EPS $0.07 vs est $0.06

* Q1 rev $280.1 mln vs est $278.8 mln

* Shares down 13 percent after the bell

Aug 23 Furniture maker and retailer La-Z-Boy Inc posted a quarterly profit that beat estimates.

For the first quarter, the company earned $45.5 million, or 85 cents a share, compared with a loss of $216,000, or break even earnings, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 7 cents a share.

La-Z-Boy, known for its popular recliners, said revenue rose 6.4 percent to $280.1 million.

Analysts, on an average, had expected earnings of 6 cents a share, on revenue of $278.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Monroe, Michigan-based La-Z-Boy were trading at $6.64 after the bell. They had closed at $7.63 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)