CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-La-Z-Boy Q1 profit misses Street

UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say the company missed estimates, not beat; Corrects Q1 adj EPS in first bullet point, paragraph 3)
* Q1 adj EPS $0.03 vs est $0.06
* Q1 rev $280.1 mln vs est $278.8 mln
* Shares down 13 percent after the bell
Aug 23 Furniture maker and retailer La-Z-Boy Inc posted a quarterly profit that missed estimates.
For the first quarter, the company earned $45.5 million, or 85 cents a share, compared with a loss of $216,000, or break even earnings, a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 3 cents a share.
La-Z-Boy, known for its popular recliners, said revenue rose 6.4 percent to $280.1 million.
Analysts, on an average, had expected earnings of 6 cents a share, on revenue of $278.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Monroe, Michigan-based La-Z-Boy were trading at $6.64 after the bell. They had closed at $7.63 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT Feb 10 The United Automobile Workers union on Friday said it had been approached by workers at Tesla Inc's Fremont, California, assembly plant, rejecting a charge by the chief executive of the luxury electric car maker that a worker who publicly criticized the company was on the UAW payroll.
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: