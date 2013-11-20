RESEARCH ALERT-La-Z-Boy: Raymond James raises target price

Nov 20 La-Z-Boy In : * Raymond James raises target price to $29 from $25; rating strong buy For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/US For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/CA