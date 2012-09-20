版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 21日 星期五

UPDATE 1-France's Publicis to buy LBi in 416 mln euro deal

* Offer at 2.85 euros a share
    * Bid at 7.5 pct approved by LBi board
    * Shares have gained 52 pct this year


    PARIS, Sept 20 Publicis has agreed to
acquire Dutch ad agency LBi International NV in a deal
valuing the company at 416 million euros ($538.80 million), the
French group's latest move to boost its exposure to digital
advertising.
    The 2.85 euro-a-share offer, which LBi's board has accepted,
is at a 7.5 percent premium to the ad agency's closing share
price on Thursday. 
    The deal is the latest in a flurry of M&A activity among ad
agencies as the larger groups buy up the few remaining faster
growing digitally-focused smaller shops.
    "The acquisition of LBi is another step forward in further
strengthening our digital operations" Publicis Chief Executive
Maurice Lévy said in a statement.
    Publicis's existing digital units include Digitas, Razorfish
and Rosetta.
    Martin Sorrell's advertising giant WPP bought
award-winning digital agency AKQA in June to tap into its
success across social media. In a larger deal, Japanese ad giant
Dentsu agreed to buy marketing group Aegis in July.
    LBi, whose shares are up 52 percent so far this year, had
announced in June that it was in preliminary talks with
potential buyers.

