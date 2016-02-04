BRIEF-Five firms shortlisted to supply technology for gold market reform -LBMA

LONDON Feb 4 London Bullion Market Association (LBMA):

* association has shortlisted five companies to submit proposals for providing clearing services and technology for its planned reform of the London gold market

* proposal deadline is mid-March, with decision on chosen provider expected in the second quarter and target delivery data in the second half

* News comes after 20 entities responded to the request for information in November last year (Reporting by Josephine Mason)