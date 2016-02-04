BRIEF-Five firms shortlisted to supply technology for gold market reform -LBMA

Brazil's Vale says new shareholder agreement under discussion -filing
BRASILIA, Jan 19 A new shareholder agreement for Vale SA is under discussion, the company said on Thursday in a securities filing.
LONDON Feb 4 London Bullion Market Association (LBMA):
* association has shortlisted five companies to submit proposals for providing clearing services and technology for its planned reform of the London gold market
* proposal deadline is mid-March, with decision on chosen provider expected in the second quarter and target delivery data in the second half
* News comes after 20 entities responded to the request for information in November last year (Reporting by Josephine Mason)
BRASILIA, Jan 19 A new shareholder agreement for Vale SA is under discussion, the company said on Thursday in a securities filing.
Jan 19 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* VW has been called to explain diesel emissions cheating (Adds further testimony)