Twenty firms interested in reforming London gold market -LBMA

LONDON Nov 25 The London Bullion Market
Association (LBMA) said on Wednesday that 20 firms, including
exchanges, brokers and data vendors have expressed an interest
in providing clearing services or reporting technology to make
the gold market more liquid.
"Twenty entities have submitted 17 responses to its recent
RFI (Request for Information) process," the LBMA said in a news
release.
The responses will be evaluated by a group that the LBMA has
set up to decide on the winning bid made up of market makers
including HSBC and JP Morgan, other banks
involved in the bullion market, as well as other firms.
