UPDATE 1-Strong interest in making London gold market more transparent - LBMA

By Clara Denina
LONDON Nov 25 Exchanges, brokers and data
vendors are interested in providing clearing or reporting
services to make the gold market more liquid and transparent,
the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said on Wednesday.
Financial market transparency has been a major focus for
regulators after evidence of price manipulation in lending rates
between banks with the LIBOR scandal in 2012.
A clearing platform or an exchange could increase liquidity
in the London gold market, and make it cheaper for users,
analysts said.
Twenty entities have submitted 17 responses to a Request for
Information (RFI) process, the LBMA said in a statement.
Two sources close to the process said an electronic platform
to report gold daily turnover could be the first step towards
making the London over-the-counter market more transparent.
"The RFI process can help the LBMA to introduce the level of
market transparency expected following the FEMA (Bank of
England's Fair and Effective Markets Review) report,"
consultancy EY's FinTech director Martin Watkins said.
"This will require the implementation of new transaction
reporting services with market participants."
The responses will be evaluated by a group made up of market
makers including HSBC, JP Morgan and other
banks and firms involved in the bullion market. EY has been
appointed to support the process.
Daily transactions in London, the traditional home of global
gold trade, are settled directly between dealers as opposed to
settled and cleared on an exchange.
The LBMA, which represents banks, refiners and dealers,
currently only reports net volumes settled between five clearing
members, including Barclays and Scotiabank.
But these volumes, put at $185.70 billion in the first nine
months of 2015, are just a snapshot of the annual $5 trillion of
gold trades estimated to be made over the counter in London.
The lack of figures on trading makes the market 'opaque' and
its size difficult to estimate.
"It will be interesting to see which areas there is strong
market demand for the LBMA to focus on next," Watkins added.
The U.S. derivatives bourse Intercontinental Exchange
, the London Metal Exchange and the Chicago Mercantile
Exchange have responded, various sources said.
All three exchanges declined to comment.
Another source said OTC technology provider EBS, part of
interdealer broker ICAP, Autilla and London clearing
house LCH Clearnet have also supplied information on potential
services. The companies were not immediately available to
comment.
An LBMA spokesman said an update on the process is expected
in January 2016.
