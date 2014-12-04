PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 26
April 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LBMA SILVER PRICE DEC 4 SET AT $16.42/OZ
April 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Arranged for non-brokered private placement of 1.8 million units of company at a price of $0.30 per Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly revenue $3.4 million versus $2.4 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: