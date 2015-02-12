BRIEF-Marrone Bio Innovations inks deal with Jet Harvest Solutions
* Marrone bio innovations enters into master distribution agreement with jet harvest solutions
LBMA SILVER PRICE FEB 12 SET AT $16.89/OZ
* Marrone bio innovations enters into master distribution agreement with jet harvest solutions
* Backlog of products and installations was $13.6 million as of q1 end, and currently stands at $14.3 million as of monday, may 8, 2017
* National football league and twitter partner on live programming