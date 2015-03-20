LBMA SILVER PRICE MARCH 20 SET AT $16.17/OZ

BRIEF-Chico's FAS CEO Shelley Broader's total compensation for fiscal year ended jan 28, 2017 $9.5 mln

* Chico's Fas CEO Shelley Broader's total compensation for fiscal year ended Jan 28, 2017 was $9.5 million versus $3.5 million in 2016 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2peuNtC) Further company coverage: