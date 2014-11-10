BRIEF-Michael Kors names Thomas J. Edwards, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer
* Michael Kors names Thomas J. Edwards, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer
LBMA SILVER PRICE NOV 10 SET AT $15.67/OZ
April 17 IRobot, the maker of the popular Roomba robotic vacuum, brought a string of lawsuits on Monday accusing rivals including The Hoover Co and Black & Decker Corp of using its patented technology without permission.
* PNFP reports diluted earnings per share of $0.82 for Q1 2017