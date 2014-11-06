BRIEF-U.S. Cellular sees 2017 capital expenditures of about $500 mln
* United States Cellular Corp sees 2017 capital expenditures about $500 million
LBMA SILVER PRICE NOV 6 SET AT $15.28/OZ
NEW YORK, May 5 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. mortgage guarantor, said on Friday its net income fell to $2.8 billion in the first quarter from $4.9 billion the prior quarter as smaller increases in market interest rates resulted in smaller gains on its derivatives and credit-related income.
HONG KONG, May 5 China's sky-high apartment prices and its footloose generation of millennials are fuelling demand for rental apartments, driving investment by foreign private equity funds and Chinese real estate developers.