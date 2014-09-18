BRIEF-Newrange Gold increases previously announced private placement
* Newrange Gold closes $897,110 first tranche and increases previously announced private placement
LBMA SILVER PRICE SEPT 18 SET AT $18.50/OZ
* Energy Transfer Partners L.P. unitholders approve merger with Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P.
April 26 Shares of Twitter Inc jumped on Wednesday after the microblogging service reported better-than-expected user growth in the first quarter, although its revenue fell for the first time.