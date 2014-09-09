BRIEF-Ajinomoto is cooking up about 200 bln yen in funds over the next three years for acquisitions- Nikkei
* Ajinomoto is cooking up about 200 billion yen ($1.79 billion) in funds over the next three years for acquisitions- Nikkei
LBMA SILVER PRICE SEPT 9 SET AT $19.00/OZ
* Ajinomoto is cooking up about 200 billion yen ($1.79 billion) in funds over the next three years for acquisitions- Nikkei
* SI Financial Group Inc reports results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
* Abacus announces approval of share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: