2013年 11月 21日 星期四 06:14 BJT

BRIEF-Limited brands inc shares down 1.1 pct after the bell following results, guidance

NEW YORK Nov 20 L Brands Inc : * Limited brands inc shares were down 1.1 percent after the bell following

results, guidance
