BRIEF-Limited Brands sees Q4 earnings per share $1.67 to $1.82

Nov 20 L Brands Inc : * Limited Brands reports 19% increase in third quarter 2013 earnings per share * Sees FY 2013 earnings per share $3.07 to $3.22 * Q3 same store sales rose 3 percent * Sees Q4 earnings per share $1.67 to $1.82 * Q3 earnings per share $0.31 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 revenue $2.17 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.16 billion * Q4 earnings per share view $1.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * FY earnings per share view $3.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage