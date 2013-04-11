版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 11日 星期四 19:38 BJT

BRIEF-L Brands sees April same-store sales up in a low-single digit range

CHICAGO, April 11 L Brands Inc : * Sees April same-store sales up in a low-single digit range * Sees lift from easter calendar shift in April, says shift hit March comp

sales by 1-2 points
