版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 6日 星期四 20:39 BJT

BRIEF-L Brands sees Feb comparable sales flat to up low single digit percentage

Feb 6 L Brands Inc : * Sees February comparable sales flat to up low single digit percentage
