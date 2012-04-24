Nasdaq takes stake in LSE clearing target

| LONDON, April 24
LONDON, April 24 Nasdaq OMX and
LCH.Clearnet have agreed a share deal that involves the U.S.
exchange taking a stake in the latter in return for LCH
acquiring a Nasdaq-owned clearing house.
London Stock Exchange takeover target LCH said in an
emailed statement on Tuesday it had agreed non-binding terms to
acquire International Derivatives Clearing Group (IDCG),
Nasdaq's specialist U.S. swaps clearing house.
Neither party disclosed terms or predicted when the deal
might close.
The IDCG deal is potentially significant for the London
Stock Exchange (LSE) as it strengthens LCH's strong franchise in
over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives, where LCH's Swapclear is the
market leader for interest rate swaps, the largest OTC market.
The LSE wants to buy LCH to position itself ahead of OTC
regulatory changes. It said last month it wants to take up to 60
percent of LCH, offering shareholders 20 euros per share and
valuing the target at 813 million euros ($1.08 billion).
The LSE declined to comment on the IDCG deal.
"The IDCG deal is designed to make LCH's Swapclear more
attractive in the U.S.," said Richard Perrott, an analyst at
Berenberg Bank.
Perrott estimates Nasdaq may take about 2 percent in LCH,
based on the value of IDCG when Nasdaq bought it in 2008.
That would make Nasdaq the third-largest exchange
shareholder in LCH, after hometown rival NYSE Euronext,
with 9 percent, and the London Metal Exchange which has 8
percent.
The precise shareholder breakdown is dependent on the LSE's
bid to buy a majority stake in LCH, which the British exchange
expects to close in the fourth quarter of this year.
Swapclear is seen by analysts as a prized asset given
regulators in the United States and Europe are keen to
introduce, as soon as next year, rules to force vast swathes of
the $700 trillion over-the-counter markets to use clearing.
"This strategic acquisition would complement our U.S.
offering, where we are seeing accelerating client take-up for
the Swapclear service," said Swapclear Chief Executive Michael
Davie.
Clearing houses work to cut the risk of trading on exchanges
by guaranteeing each side of the transaction, minimising losses
for members if a counterparty goes bust.