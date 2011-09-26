LCH poised to choose between rival bids - FT

Sept 26 The board of LCH.Clearnet, London's biggest clearing house, is expected to meet on Monday to decide between rival bids from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and Markit, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The development comes as the UK clearer has attracted interest from other parties interested in teaming up with the existing two bidders.

The newspaper cites two people familiar with the matter as saying SGX , the Singapore exchange, was interested in joining the bids.

The LSE has tabled a 21 euro-a-share bid for 51 percent of LCH.Clearnet, valuing it at 1 billion euros (873 million pounds).

Markit, a financial data and derivatives post-trade company, has offered 15 euro-a-share for the whole company.

Furthermore, the Times newspaper reported on Monday that the investment banks that own LCH.Clearnet are pushing for the LSE to guarantee a cap on fees.

The newspaper said LCH's shareholders which include, amongst others, HSBC , Citigroup , Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs , have asked that LSE to commit to capping fees for clearing services for an extended period, possibly as long as five years. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan in London; Editing by Lincoln Feast)