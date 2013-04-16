China's LDK Solar partially defaults on bond payments

April 16 China's LDK Solar Co Ltd
partially defaulted on a $24 million bond due on Monday, almost
a month after rival Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd
defaulted on $541 million of its bonds.
LDK said it has reached a settlement with two bond holders
owning about $16.5 million of the 4.75 percent notes
in a private negotiation by partially paying in
cash. It has also negotiated a loan facility with these bond
holders to repay the remaining debt, the company said.
It is not immediately clear as to how much LDK paid to the
two bond holders.
Chinese solar companies piled on debt over the past two
years to expand manufacturing operations, eventually leading to
a glut that sent panel prices down sharply.
That overcapacity, together with falling government
subsidies and trade disputes, has prompted a string of firms
around the world, including Europe's Q-Cells, to file
for insolvency.
LDK said it was willing to discuss and settle with the
remaining noteholders.
The company was not immediately available to comment
further.
In March, LDK's other Chinese peers, Trina Solar Ltd
and JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd, said they will be able to
pay their U.S. bonds that mature in the next few months. At that
time, LDK did not respond to calls and emails seeking comment on
its bond maturity.
A group of Suntech's lenders wanted its main manufacturing
unit declared insolvent after the company defaulted on its
bonds.