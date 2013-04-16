UPDATE 1-China's LDK Solar partially defaults on bond payments

* Says did not fully pay $24 mln bond due April 15
* Reaches settlement with two bond holders on $16.5 mln debt
* Says ready to settle with remaining bondholders
* German-listed shares fall 26 pct
* Stock likely to open down 10 pct in US
April 16 LDK Solar Co Ltd partially
defaulted on a $24 million bond due on Monday, almost a month
after rival Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd defaulted on
its bonds, which could spark fears about the ability of other
Chinese solar companies to repay debt.
German-listed shares of the company fell about 26
percent on Tuesday morning. LDK's shares, which closed at $1.12
on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange, were indicated to open
down 10 percent.
LDK said it reached a settlement with two bond holders
owning about $16.5 million of the 4.75 percent notes
in a private negotiation by partially paying in
cash. It also negotiated a loan facility with these bond holders
to repay the remaining debt, the company said.
It is not immediately clear as to how much LDK paid to the
two bond holders.
Chinese solar companies piled on debt over the past two
years to expand manufacturing operations, eventually leading to
a glut that sent panel prices down sharply.
That overcapacity, together with falling government
subsidies and trade disputes, prompted a string of firms around
the world, including Europe's Q-Cells, to file for
insolvency.
LDK, which has one of the most stretched balance sheets in
the industry, said it was willing to discuss and settle with the
remaining noteholders.
The company was not immediately available to comment
further.
LDK, which is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on
Thursday, said in December that it had $2.5 billion in debt
maturing over the next 12 to 18 months, with about $500 million
due over the next couple of quarters.
The company had $111.9 million in cash and cash equivalents
and $340.7 million in short-term pledged bank deposits in the
third quarter.
LDK also faces countervailing duties of 15.24 percent and
anti-dumping duties of 25.96 percent on its panels and cells in
the United States. Europe could impose similar duties on Chinese
solar imports.
In March, LDK's other Chinese peers, Trina Solar Ltd
and JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd, said they would be able
to pay their U.S. bonds that mature in the next few months. At
that time, LDK did not respond to calls and emails seeking
comment on its bond maturity.
JA Solar's $123 million convertible bonds
mature on May 15, while Trina Solar owes $83.5 million on its
senior notes due July 15, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
A group of Suntech's lenders wanted its main manufacturing
unit declared insolvent after the company defaulted on its $541
million bonds.