版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 11:49 BJT

BRIEF-LDK Solar announces onshore financing arrangement for 1.56 bln yuan

Nov 21 LDK Solar Co Ltd : * Announces onshore financing arrangement for RMB 1.56 billion * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
