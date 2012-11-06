UPDATE 1-LDK Solar, Sumitomo end solar supply contract

Nov 6 Chinese solar power equipment maker LDK
Solar has agreed to end its solar wafer supply contract
with Sumitomo Corp, and will receive $33.4 million from
the Japanese conglomerate.
The eight-year supply agreement was signed in 2008 and
Sumitomo had made an advanced payment of a part of the
contract's value to LDK Solar. LDK Solar did not specify a
reason for the contract's termination.
"We look forward to establishing a new commercial
relationship with Sumitomo. We will continue to work closely
with our customers and partners as we navigate the current
industry challenges," chairman Xiaofeng Peng said on Tuesday.
LDK Solar said it was assessing the financial impact of the
contract termination and related charges on 2012 earnings.
Prices for solar panels have crashed in the past two years,
hitting profit across the sector. Chinese firms face additional
pressure from anti-dumping fights with Europe and the United
States.