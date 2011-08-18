RPT-UPDATE 1-LDK Solar cuts outlook, shares slump

(Repeats for additional subscribers)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 18 Chinese solar wafer maker LDK Solar Co Ltd LDK.N on Thursday sharply lowered its revenue and gross margin forecasts for the second quarter and full year due to a dramatic drop in the price of its products.

The company's shares fell nearly 11 percent in extended trade following the announcement.

The company said it expects second-quarter revenue of $480 million to $500 million, down from a prior view of $710 million to $760 million.

Gross margin for the quarter is expected to be between 1.5 percent and 2 percent. It has previously forecast gross margin of 22 percent to 26 percent for the period.

The company also said it would write down $55 million to $60 million of inventories.

Shipments of wafers and modules were also much lower than expected during the quarter, LDK said.

LDK shares dropped 10.8 percent to $5.86 in after-hours trade after closing at $6.57 on the New York Stock Exchange.

LDK will report second-quarter results on Aug. 29. (Reporting by Nichola Groom, editing by Matthew Lewis)