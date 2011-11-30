UPDATE 1-LDK Solar to replace short-term debt with notes

Vestas leaps to top spot in U.S. wind market
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
Nov 30 LDK Solar Co Ltd said on Wednesday it planned to issue 3 billion yuan ($470.5 million) of notes to institutional investors in China.
The Chinese solar company said China Mincheng Banking Corp would act as underwriter, and proceeds of the offering would be used to replace short-term debts.
LDK's short-term debt load has been a concern for investors. As of Sept. 30, LDK had $2.35 billion in short-term borrowings and current installments of long-term borrowings.
The notes will be issued in four tranches between next week and the third quarter of 2012, LDK said in a statement.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
* Car exports account for half of Japan's trade surplus with U.S.
* Has entered into an agreement to purchase Clone Shipper LLC for U.S.D $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: