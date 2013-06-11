UPDATE 1-LDK Solar still in talks with lenders, shares fall

* Says laid off 1,677 employees in first quarter
* Says investors going through restructuring plan
* Reports eighth quarterly loss
* Shares down 10 percent
By Kanika Sikka and Swetha Gopinath
June 11 LDK Solar Co Ltd reported its
eighth quarterly loss in a row and said it was still in talks
with its lenders and investors to refinance its roughly $3
billion of debt, sending its shares down more than 10 percent.
LDK is one of the most heavily indebted Chinese solar
companies, with a majority of its debt due next year.
The company, which said it hoped to complete its
restructuring within 30 days, disclosed in April that it was in
talks to refinance its debt after partially defaulting on a $24
million bond payment.
"We are working closely with our stakeholders and relevant
governmental agencies to negotiate solutions," Chief Executive
Xingxue Tong said in a statement on Tuesday.
LDK said important investors including China Development
Bank Corp were going through a restructuring proposal.
CDB and creditors of China-based banks are offering a credit
facility of 2 billion yuan ($326 million), including 440 million
yuan for a polysilicon plant and 1.56 billion yuan for working
capital, a company executive said on a post-earnings call.
"LDK is largely dependent on getting a Beijing bailout and
what happened to Suntech certainly doesn't bode well," said
Raymond James analyst Alex Morris.
Bigger rival Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd's Chinese
lenders dragged the company's main unit into insolvency
proceedings in March after it defaulted on $541 million in
bonds, although it was able to strike a deal with 60 percent of
the noteholders.
LDK ended the first quarter with $174.1 million in cash and
cash equivalents and $168.4 million in short-term pledged bank
deposits.
JOB CUTS CONTINUE
LDK said it laid off 1,677 employees in the first quarter.
Including the job cuts disclosed on Tuesday, LDK has laid off
nearly 15,000 people in the past year.
It had 8,168 employees as of March 31.
Chinese panel makers are looking to cut costs and bolster
margins after a glut caused by rapid capacity expansion in China
and top solar power consumer Europe's withdrawal of subsidies
led to a prolonged slump in panel prices.
The company said it expected second-quarter wafer shipments
of between 250 megawatts (MW) and 300 MW. It forecast cell and
module shipments of 30 MW to 40 MW.
LDK shipped 240 MW of wafers and 31.4 MW of cells and
modules in the first quarter.
The company expects its revenue to be in the range of $100
million to $150 million in the second quarter. Revenue nearly
halved to $104.3 million in the first quarter.
LDK's net loss widened to $187.1 million, or $1.21 per
American Depositary Share (ADS), from $185.2 million, or $1.46
per ADS, a year earlier.
The company's U.S.-listed shares fell to $1.46 in early
trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.