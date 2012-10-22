LDK Solar sells 20 pct stake to Heng Rui Xin Energy

Oct 22 Chinese solar power equipment company LDK
Solar has sold a 20 percent stake to Heng Rui Xin Energy
it said on Monday, raising new funds for the U.S.-listed
company.
Heng Rui is to buy new shares at 86 cents apiece, a premium
of 21 percent to the stock's $0.71 closing price on Friday.
As solar panel prices continue to fall, Chinese solar
companies are struggling with heavy debt loads, triggering
expectations many will be forced to seek a new infusion of funds
through takeovers or mergers.
Based on 133.5 million shares outstanding, according to
Thomson Reuters data, Heng Rui's stake will cost it about $23
million.
Besides the equity stake, Heng Rui will receive a right to
appoint three directors on LDK's board. The companies will also
add two independent directors to the board.
Heng Rui is a state-backed company involved in solar
investments, according to a press statement.